Wolfe: Expect Tagovailoa's new deal to be 'over $50M per year' 'Free Agency Frenzy'
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says expect Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's new deal to be "over $50M per year."
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says expect Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's new deal to be "over $50M per year."
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Mixon was reportedly set to be released by the Bengals, but a deal was worked out with the Texans.
The Falcons gave good money to Darnell Mooney.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa set historic viewership numbers for all of the major traditional TV networks after the Big Ten title game on CBS.
Winston played the last four seasons with the Saints.
The Cowboys were the opposite of "all in" as free agency got going.
Wilkins has spent the first five seasons of his NFL career with the Dolphins.
Casual bettors are all aboard the Iowa bandwagon.
The 76ers have gone 1-3 in Tyrese Maxey's absence.
Strawberry's No. 18 will be retired by the Mets on June 1.
The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly dealing running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans.
The former Loyola Chicago coach has been at Oklahoma for three seasons.
The Bears' trade market for Fields got even frostier as the Falcons bowed out of being a potential suitor.
The deal concludes an ongoing saga that saw that saw the Panthers fail to reach a long-term deal with their 2019 first-round pick.
Minshew is expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job in Las Vegas.
The Washington Commanders have agreed to a two-year deal to sign former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.
A lawsuit filed by Dak Prescott accuses a woman of seeking to extort $100 million by falsely accusing him of sexual assault.
Saquon Barkley fired back at some comments from Tiki Barber.
Horton stepped away from the team in November to deal with a "personal health matter."