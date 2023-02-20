Wolfe: Dolphins have 'a decision to make' on Tagovailoa's fifth-year option
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says the Miami Dolphins have "a decision to make" on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's fifth-year option.
As NASCAR waved the green flag on a very special regular season Sunday at Daytona, the sanctioning body also introduced a new creative campaign celebrating its 75th “diamond” anniversary with a set of three commercial spots showcasing the sport‘s past, present and future. The first spot — titled “Anthem” — debuted as part of a […]
Chances are you've seen his work, whether it's the Dunkin'-themed Celtics jersey or the jersey paying homage to the MBTA. But who is Pete Rogers, and what inspired his ambitious project? Chris Forsberg goes 1-on-1 with the man behind the viral Photoshops.
Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to action for the first time in almost four months with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie in the final of the Argentina Open on Sunday.He turned an early 2-3 deficit into an impressive 6-3, 3-0 lead and he did not face a break point until he failed to serve out the match at 5-3 up.
The single most compelling plot point of the next six weeks will be how Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza look on a major league field together, and what the Yankees will learn about the shortstop position, both for this April and for years to come.
If the Bears want a king's ransom for the No. 1 pick, they'll have to gamble and pass on two blue-chip players. What's worth more to future of the franchise?
Will the Raiders go with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo or another veteran?
The Bears closed on Arlington Park last week. See pictures of what architects are dreaming up for the potential new home for the team.
The XFL employs a more exciting alternative to the onside kick, and it contributed to a thrilling finish in today’s XFL game. The San Antonio Brahmas led the St. Louis BattleHawks 15-3 with just 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter, but St. Louis scored a touchdown and a three-point conversion from the 10-yard line to [more]
Jon Rahm earned his third PGA Tour victory of the year at the Genesis, pushing his 2023 earnings to an amazing amount.
NBC Sports' Peter King asked Jonathan Gannon about the two crushing Super Bowl TDs and the Eagles' attempt to keep him. By Dave Zangaro
The top-ranked team has lost eight times so far this season already, tying the all-time record.
The NFL is now giving "random" drug tests to players who dare to be good at a different sport.
After Brock Purdy suffered a devastating injury during the NFC Championship Game, some pointed the finger at 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan for calling the play that got his rookie quarterback hurt.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won Daytona 500 for the first time Sunday, surviving a series of late-race accidents in the season-opening race.
Dutch runner Femke Bol set a new world record in the women's indoor 400m on Sunday with a time of 49.26sec which broke the old mark set 41 years ago.Bol had dipped under 50 seconds for the first time indoors with 49.96 in Metz last weekend but on Sunday she took 0.7sec off that mark.
The Eagles rookies just went through a glorified redshirt year. The Chiefs showed how vital young players are to a Super Bowl run.
Peter Schrager revealed the one team he believes is capable of dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC next season.
Steph Curry and NBA Twitter had a field day after Mac McClung's showing at the 2023 NBA Dunk Contest.
John Henry came off as defensive at best and delusional at worst in a pair of head-scratching interviews Sunday. John Tomase explains what the Red Sox owner is getting wrong about why Boston's fanbase is fed up.
Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running [more]