Wolfe discusses Dolphins' latest OTAs under Mike McDaniel
NFL Network's Cam Wolfe discusses Miami Dolphins' latest OTAs under head coach Mike McDaniel. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has been much better known for his receiving skill than his blocking skill over the first few years of his career. But there’s potential for that to change in 2022. New head coach Mike McDaniel figures to make the Dolphins run game much more effective, given one of his former [more]
It's nice to have continuity.
Among the first big decisions of the Mike McDaniel regime was whether to retain some of the team’s tight ends; import a more talented blocker to replace skilled receiving tight end Mike Gesicki; or re-sign Gesicki and Durham Smythe while also moving ahead with Hunter Long and Adam Shaheen.
