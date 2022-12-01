Wolfe: Chiefs 'have talked all week about trying to get revenge' on Bengals

Power Missouri

Missouri dealt with more adversity in its first road game of the year than it did in its first seven games of the season combined. Taking on Wichita State inside Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday, senior forward Kobe Brown was whistled for two quick fouls early in the first half and played out of sorts in the second, sitting on the bench for most of the game. Senior guard Isiaih Mosley was also held out of the matchup against the Shockers — head coach Dennis Gates said Mosley was working through “personal things” and wanted to respect his privacy, but also noted Mosley not playing wasn't due to his behavior or an injury.