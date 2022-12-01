Wolfe: Chiefs 'have talked all week about trying to get revenge' on Bengals
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says the Kansas City Chiefs 'have talked all week about trying to get revenge' on the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe says the Kansas City Chiefs 'have talked all week about trying to get revenge' on the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen. The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a [more]
Veteran cornerback Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins signed this week to the 49ers' practice squad.
Missouri dealt with more adversity in its first road game of the year than it did in its first seven games of the season combined. Taking on Wichita State inside Charles Koch Arena on Tuesday, senior forward Kobe Brown was whistled for two quick fouls early in the first half and played out of sorts in the second, sitting on the bench for most of the game. Senior guard Isiaih Mosley was also held out of the matchup against the Shockers — head coach Dennis Gates said Mosley was working through “personal things” and wanted to respect his privacy, but also noted Mosley not playing wasn't due to his behavior or an injury.
Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Boston Celtics game on Wednesday and were met with various reactions from fans in the crowd.
Green Bay Packers coach Dan Devine desperately traded a treasure trove of draft picks for quarterback John Hadl, who was near the end of his career.
The Packers have another potential Aaron Rodgers problem. And Aaron Rodgers knows it. He’s due to make nearly $60 million in 2023. Every penny of it is fully guaranteed. If the Packers decide they’d like to move on, there’s not much they can do about it, if he decides he wants to stay. Rodgers, by [more]
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
It is uncertain whether 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be available for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 13 game on Thursday, December 1
Where does KC’s second-round draft pick rank among rookie receivers, according to Pro Football Focus? Perhaps higher than you think.
#Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on the additions of RB Melvin Gordon and DT Brandon Williams to the team's practice squad.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 13. The Eagles will take down the Titans while the Chargers win and Rams lose.
Trade down? Take a generational defensive talent? Both? If the Bears land at No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft, they will have a bevy of appealing options.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 13 including Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots
With C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the mend and the Eagles looking to hold on to the No. 1 seed, rumblings of a Malcolm Jenkins return started spreading - but the feasibility is another question. By Adam Hermann
Kyle Shanahan made an interesting choice when picking a QB to compare Tua Tagovailoa to.
The Patriots are in a bit of a weird spot in the post-Tom Brady era.
The Cowboys next three opponents have a combined record of 9-23-2. It should be an easy three-game sweep if they don’t beat themselves. [Opinion]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 13 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.