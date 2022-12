TipRanks

It’s no secret many tech stocks have had a torrid time navigating 2022’s bear with many down significantly for the year. However, heading into 2023, Goldman Sachs’ Kash Rangan thinks a recovery could be in the cards for beaten-down software stocks. ‘Software stocks in our coverage underperformed the NASDAQ significantly in 2022,’ said Rangan, who goes on to outline why tech – and software in particular – is primed to push ahead when the bear turns toward recovery: “With the contraction in softwa