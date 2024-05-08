Wolf’s home run lifts Horseheads softball past Elmira, Blue Raiders baseball wins thirteenth straight

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball and softball each found the win column, in mid-week games.

Horseheads softball outlasted Elmira with a late home run, on Tuesday. Following 4 scoreless innings of a pitcher’s dual between Megan Wolf and 7th grader Marley Devlin, the Express chalked up the 1st run in the 5th. Elmira’s Madelyn Cavalier grounded out to 1st, but not before Ryleigh Ogden crossed the plate. In the bottom half of the inning, Horseheads responded with a runner on base. Wolf stepped up to the plate and blasted a 2-run home run for the eventual winning run on senior night.

Elsewhere in the section, Tioga continued their dominant season. RaeAnne Feeko tossed a 5-inning no-hitter to help the Tigers beat Newark Valley 10-4. Also in softball, Spencer Van-Etten/Candor bested Lansing 11-3.

On the baseball diamond, Horseheads extended an outstanding streak and Elmira returned to the win column. The Blue Raiders defeated Johnson City 8-1, pushing their win streak to 13 consecutive games. Horseheads will have a chance to close the regular season on a 14-game win streak, as they travel to Maine-Endwell on Wednesday. Elmira also picked up a win, on Tuesday. The Express defeated Vestal 12-7 at home.

