Wolf hired as Crowder soccer coach

May 26—NEOSHO, Mo. — Matthew Wolf has been hired as the men's soccer coach at Crowder College, the school announced Tuesday.

Wolf most recently served as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Indiana University East in Richmond, Indiana. He started coaching almost 10 years ago at NCAA Division II Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and he's coached club teams in Montana and Liverpool, California. He's also worked as an assistant coach in the Idaho Olympic Development program.

"I am incredibly excited to be the next head men's soccer coach at Crowder College," Wolf said in a release. "Over the last few years, I have learned more and more about Crowder while on the recruiting trail. After speaking with Coach (John) Sisemore (athletics director) and the search committee, I soon realized Crowder would be an excellent place to continue my career.

"I am confident we will be able to provide a first-class academic and athletic experience for our student-athletes and provide opportunities for first-generation college students to pursue and achieve their goals and dreams."

Wolf's teams have qualified for postseason play in all but one year at the NCAA and NAIA levels.

"Crowder athletics is excited to have the opportunity to work with Coach Wolf, who brings in a wealth of knowledge and experience from coast to coast," Sisemore said. "He has built a great reputation in the soccer community and is well respected from his peers. We are extremely excited to see Coach Wolf mentor and lead our soccer program and its young men in the future. We know great things are coming, and he has already hit the ground running putting in countless hours and dedication to insure the program's success."

Crowder finished 5-4-1 in its 2021 season the spring, losing to Jefferson 4-1 in the Region 16 playoffs.