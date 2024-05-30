Wolcott commits to Austin Peay

May 29—One of the often-asked questions of the football offseason was where Tyson Wolcott is going to play college football.

The question was answered over the weekend when the Friendship Christian star announced on social media his commitment to Austin Peay.

Wolcott put up mind-boggling numbers last fall with 3,027 yards and a TSSAA-record 54 rushing touchdowns as he led the Commanders back to the BlueCross Bowl. He also starred at linebacker with 78 tackles, including 24 for loss with two sacks. He blocked two kicks and intercepted a pass. He was a Mr. Football finalist for Division II-A and an all-state selection.

Commander coach John McNeal said Wolcott will be a running back for the Governors.

Wolcott also starred on the wrestling mat, finishing as Division II state runner-up at 144 pounds last winter.

It appeared he would be bound for Sewanee. But the Division III school, which does not offer athletic scholarships, and Wolcott — who was also courted by Carson-Newman, East Tennessee State and others — could not come to an agreement.

Almost on a whim, McNeal called new Austin Peay head coach Jeff Faris last week. The two struck up a friendship years ago when Faris, then an assistant to former Tennessee offensive coordinator David Cutcliffe at Duke, tried to recruit another of McNeal's Commanders. This time, the match fit and Wolcott appears bound for the Clarksville FCS school, which now competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference.