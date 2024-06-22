Wojtkowiak represents Coventry baseball for All-Conference

COVENTRY — Senior Jacob Wojtkowiak was selected to represent the Coventry Patriots baseball team for the All-Conference.

While Wojtkowiak said making the All-Conference team wasn’t a goal of his l since he was trying to do whatever he could to help the team win, he said it was a surreal moment when he found out.

Wojtkowiak said stolen bases were the main reason he was recognized for All-Conference, where he had 43. He added that being able to pick up on the pitcher's body language made him an effective base stealer.

“I definitely noticed body language helped me a lot, Wojtkowiak said.” I picked up more with their breathing and head tilts on what they’re going to do with their body language.”

At the plate, Wojtkowiak said that he was successful due to putting behind his last at-bat this past year. His average increased 40 points from .365 to .405.

He said going up with a simple approach is why his average increased.

“I just tried to aim for getting on first base,” Wojtkowiak said. “That's all I was thinking about. I think going with an approach of just trying to get a single definitely helped me calm down because I was looking to just poke one through the hole. I just tried to keep it simple, and I think that definitely helped me with my mental game, which helped me with my physical game.”

Wojtkowiak added he was a much more aggressive hitter his junior year, which hurt him in key spots. He said this year he would take a strike in his first at-bat to feel the pitcher out.

He also mentioned that not going up with the mindset of trying to get a big hit allowed him to be more disciplined at the plate.

With having a different approach this year at the plate, Wojtkowiak said it helped him this season, especially during the team's state championship run. He said he was less nervous in big moments since he tried to simplify everything.

Coventry head coach Ryan Giberson said that Wojtkowiak’s ability to go deep into counts this year made him an effective hitter.

“His ability to go up there and have a quality at-bat instead of just hacking all the time would help us because he’s the leadoff guy that tests out what the other team is throwing,” Giberson said. “That gave our guys an extra chance to relax and get some extra information before they even got up.”

Giberson also praised Wojtkowiak’s defense this past year in right field. He said Wojtkowiak's arm and range are what made him a great outfielder. He added that he was always good for amazing plays with turning doubles and triples into outs since he covers everything.

Two of those plays Giberson is referring to are during Coventry’s state tournament run. In the championship game against Oxford, Wojtkowiak threw a runner out in the first inning to keep the game tied. He also made a diving catch against Canton.

“He makes it look easy, and I don’t see other high schoolers making those plays,” Giberson said. “When he came in, he struggled to catch fly balls. Now, it’s automatic. He made anything over his shoulder look super easy when it was a really hard play.”

Wojtkowiak said he saw big improvements with his fielding, especially with the routes to take on ball that allowed him to get his arm angle correct. He said experience allowed him to be able to catch balls he never had any chance of .

However what Wojtkowiak was proud of was his base stealing.

“I was most proud of the base stealing,” Wojtkowiak said. “I was 77th in the nation and I was lot better than last year, so I was really proud of that.”