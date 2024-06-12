Wojciech Szczesny to leave Juventus to join Al Nassr

The 34-year-old Polish international Wojciech Szczesny leaves Serie A giants Juventus after seven years, to begin his new adventure in the Saudi Pro-League.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Szczesny will join up with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side in a deal worth €4M to Juventus, with the player earning a cool €20M a season.

The writing was on the wall for Szczesny when new Juventus coach Thiago Motta brought in his successor at the Allianz Arena in the shape of Michele Di Gregorio. The 26-year-old ex Monza shot-stopper who was voted Serie A’s goalkeeper of the season for 2023-24.

The pink paper has also revealed that Ronaldo was a big influence in bringing his former Juventus team-mate to Saudi Arabia and Bianconeri Sporting Director, Cristian Giuntoli, will be happy to to see one of Juve’s biggest earners (Szczesny’s salary was €6.5m net per season) removed from the wage bill.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN