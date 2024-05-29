Woj: USC freshman Bronny James to forgo eligibility, remain in NBA draft

Former USC guard Bronny James will forgo his remaining college eligibility and remain in the 2024 NBA draft, his agent, Rich Paul, told Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

James announced on April 5 that he would test the draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal after one season with the Trojans. He participated in the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois, and the Klutch Sports Group pro day this month in Los Angeles, California.

He measured in at 6 feet, 1 1/2 inches barefoot with a 6-foot, 7 1/4-inch wingspan at the combine and averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, one assist and one steal in two scrimmages. He shot 19-of-25 in the 3-point star drill and registered the sixth-best max vertical (40 1/2 inches).

Full story with @DraftExpress: Ahead of midnight NCAA deadline, USC’s Bronny James staying in June NBA Draft and forgoing college eligibility, Klutch’s Rich Paul tells ESPN. https://t.co/A0XCfbQZOu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2024

James was cleared by a fitness-to-play panel this month after he was diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect” last year. He was sidelined for four months after a cardiac arrest in July and eventually debuted with the Trojans on Dec. 10.

The 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting from the field in 25 games. He scored in double figures three times, including a season-high 15 points and three assists on Dec. 30 in a loss to Oregon State.

James is expected to be selective with his predraft workouts and is currently only scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. Paul told ESPN they are open to landing with any team, depending on the development plan, opportunity and other factors.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire