Woj: Sixers, Clippers still have sizeable gap in James Harden trade talks

The Philadelphia 76ers are still looking to navigate their way through the murky waters of the James Harden trade request. The Beard requested his deal back in June, but the Sixers have not received a suitable offer for them to move their star point guard.

While the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers have talked in recent days about a Harden deal, the Clippers are still not able to match Philadelphia’s asking price which is the big hold up in this situation.

After Harden missed practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers and the Clippers still have a sizeable gap in their talks on any Harden deal.

Teams have talked in recent days but a sizable gap remains in 76ers and Clippers negotiations on a James Harden trade, sources tell ESPN. There’s been little movement for months on a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2023

The Sixers open the season against the Milwaukee Bucks on Oct. 26 and it will be interesting to see how they handle the Harden situation going forward. They have to be able to get the right value in return for the future Hall of Famer as they have to remain in contention while Joel Embiid is still in his prime.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire