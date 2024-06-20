Woj: Lakers have officially hired JJ Redick to be their head coach

After several weeks of speculation and reports, it has finally happened. The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly hired JJ Redick, the former NBA sharpshooter and current broadcaster and podcaster, to be their next head coach.

They formally interviewed Redick this past weekend after weeks of reports that he was the frontrunner to win the job. Multiple reports even indicated that it was his job to lose.

Redick reportedly agreed to a four-year contract to be the Lakers’ bench leader.

Via ESPN:

“The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year contract with JJ Redick to make him the franchise’s next coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski. “Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, met with Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss over the weekend, and conversations on the vacancy continued throughout the week, sources said. “Pelinka offered Redick the job Thursday morning, sources said.”

It looks like the Lakers organization has a strong belief in Redick’s ability to become a good head coach.

“Pelinka became sold on Redick’s ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding Redick with an elite coaching staff will help shorten his learning curve into his first coaching job, sources said.”

Ever since retiring following the 2020-21 season, Redick has been involved with multiple podcasts, including the “Mind the Game” podcast with LeBron James. He also spent this season as a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire