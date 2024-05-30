Woj: Lakers are ‘nowhere close’ to deciding on a new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers’ search for their next head coach is moving on, but there has been plenty of noise that it is already, for all intents and purposes, over.

Multiple reports have indicated that former 3-point specialist JJ Redick is a strong favorite to land the job. In fact, one insider, Anthony Irwin, went as far as saying that it is not a matter of if but when Redick is announced as the Lakers’ next head coach.

The team was scheduled to hold a second interview with James Borrego, an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans who had previously been the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach for four seasons. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, more interviews are on the way, and Los Angeles will be holding these interviews in order to get a more in-depth look at candidates it has already had initial interviews with.

In fact, the ESPN insider said the team is “nowhere close” to finishing the process.

The latest on the Lakers coaching search for NBA Today, including Pelicans top assistant James Borrego meeting again with organization in LA today pic.twitter.com/OpUkSVeuRI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2024

Assuming Wojnarowski’s sources are accurate, Lakers fans should expect this search to take some time — possibly up to a few more weeks.

