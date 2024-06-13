Woj: Lakers will interview JJ Redick for coaching job this weekend

The Los Angeles Lakers’ brief and curious infatuation with University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley is over. Regardless of the nature of that infatuation, they can now move on to the candidates who will actually accept their offer.

JJ Redick, according to multiple reports, was their top candidate before they reached out to Hurley. At least one insider said that his hiring was all but inevitable, and one has to wonder what L.A.’s fling with Hurley has done to Redick’s interest in the job.

The team will reportedly hold a formal interview with the former sharpshooter and current co-host of LeBron James’ “Mind the Game” podcast this weekend.

Via ESPN:

“JJ Redick will formally interview for the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching job this weekend, and a strong performance is expected to move him to the forefront of the franchise’s search, sources told ESPN,” wrote Adrian Wojnarowski. “Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, had a 90-plus-minute visit with Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka last month at the Chicago draft combine. Now, a trip to Los Angeles will go far deeper into detail on the job and the meetings will include Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss, sources said. “Pelinka and Redick have talked on the phone in recent days, and Redick understands and accepts Pelinka’s lengthy pursuit of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley that initially stalled Redick’s candidacy, sources said.”

James Borrego, who is currently on the New Orleans Pelicans’ staff and was the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach for four seasons, is also thought to be a leading candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching job.

