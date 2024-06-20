Woj: Lakers haven’t offered head coaching job to JJ Redick

It has been several days since the Los Angeles Lakers formally met with JJ Redick to interview him for their head coaching job. For a while, and especially since that interview, many have expected them to announce that they have hired Redick any day now.

One insider even went as far as to say the hiring of Redick is essentially done.

But one has to wonder what the holdup is if Redick really is the man they want to hire. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers haven’t actually offered their head coaching job to him, at least not yet.

After Wojnarowski’s reporting about the Lakers’ brief pursuit of Dan Hurley, some fans may feel they cannot fully trust what he says about the team.

But the reporter did also say the team has a goal of having a head coach in place by the June 26 draft and that it is “focused in” on Redick right now.

