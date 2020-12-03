Woj: James Harden wanted John Wall in Houston over Westbrook

On Wednesday night, it was reported that John Wall wanted the blockbuster trade that sent him from the Washington Wizards to the Houston Rockets, in exchange for All-Star guard Russell Westbrook.

On Thursday, a report emerged that James Harden — who will play alongside Wall in Houston’s new backcourt — also wanted the deal.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

[Harden] had a preference of John Wall over Westbrook. … Whether that’s going to be enough to convince him to want to be there long-term, the Rockets aren’t sure about that. They do have a cushion to work with. Remember, James Harden is under contract for two more years. So they’re going to start the season with Harden and Wall, and they’re hopeful that John Wall can get back to that All-Star form — a five-time All-Star, a former No. 1 overall pick. If they can get John Wall back playing at a high level, they’re hopeful that will help to make a case to James Harden.

By all appearances, Wall and Harden have had a positive relationship over the years, with Wall competing in Harden’s inaugural charity basketball game in Houston in 2017. They also played in pickup games together this October in Miami. Relative to Westbrook, Wall is two years younger and was a superior 3-point shooter in his most recent seasons prior to injury — which may help to better space the floor for Harden in 2020-21.

As for Harden’s long-term future, he reportedly requested a trade to the Nets earlier this offseason, which the Rockets have thus far resisted due to Brooklyn’s lack of high-level assets in potential packages. That said, there has yet to be any indication that Harden has walked back his request, which leaves the Rockets in a precarious position.

While it doesn’t seem that Wall’s addition is enough at this moment to convince Harden of committing further to the Rockets, the fact that the move was apparently Harden’s preference could prove helpful as the team works to restore its relationship with the superstar guard.

Now 30 years old, Wall played nine seasons in Washington since his selection as the top pick in the 2010 draft. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 19.0 points (43.3% FG) and 9.2 assists in 35.9 minutes per game.

