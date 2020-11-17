Woj: James Harden declined $50M+ per year extension from Houston
Rockets superstar James Harden recently turned down a contract extension offer that would have made him the first player in NBA history to make more than $50 million in a season. Harden declined the offer because he desires a trade to the Nets, where he believes he has a better opportunity to win a championship than in Houston, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Including a player option for the 2022-23 season, Harden is currently owed more than $132 million over the next three seasons. The extension offer would have payed him over $102 million for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, when he’ll be 34 and 35 years old, respectively.