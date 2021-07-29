Follow live:

Pistons draft Cade Cunningham No. 1; get analysis and updates on every pick

Woj: Hornets acquire Mason Plumlee and No. 37 from Pistons for No. 57

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
The Hornets have themselves a new center and a new Plumlee.

Reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Charlotte Hornets have acquired center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick from the Detroit Pistons for the No. 57 pick in tonight’s draft.

The acquisition of Plumlee comes as an offseason necessity for the Hornets as center Cody Zeller is set to hit free agency and likely to sign elsewhere.

To be able to move up 20 picks in the draft along with acquiring your likely starting center for next season in the same trade? It’s a no brainer for Charlotte.

Last season with the Pistons, Plumlee averaged 10.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 56 games. Mason’s older brother, Miles, played 13 games for the Hornets back in 2016-17.

The Hornets now hold the No. 11, No. 37, No. 56, and No. 57 picks in tonight’s NBA draft.

