Woj: ‘Geography’ could lead JJ Redick to the Nets

JJ Redick could soon be landing in Brooklyn to give the Nets another sharpshooter for the upcoming playoff run. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed this earlier today on the Woj & Lowe trade deadline special that Brooklyn is a “frontrunner” for the Pelicans shooter. Wojnarowski also has the Utah Jazz as a possible destination for the veteran.

“We know where he keeps his offseason home. We know where he spends his time – that’s in Brooklyn…. I think geography may play a big part in this, and Brooklyn certainly has the ability to bring in a few buyout guys here and continue to really put a roster together that’s going to have great depth and optionality in the postseason.”

With Landry Shamet out with an ankle injury and the team goal of improving depth, this would be a great signing for the Nets. Having players that can create shots for others like James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant will help Redick find open shots easily on offense. He should never have to worry about finding his own shot, and his dipping attempt numbers in New Orleans should immediately reverse.

When the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated by the Toronto Raptors in 2019 en route to winning a championship, Redick was averaging about 8 threes per game. If he is to sign with Brooklyn, he most likely won’t get those same shot attempts up, but he will be able to find more open spots on the floor in comparison to that roster he played with.

Things don’t end there. Josh Hart, a player on JJ Redick’s current team, liked a post on JJ Redick signing with Brooklyn.