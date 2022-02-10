Woj: Celtics trading Dennis Schroder, Enes Freedom, Bruno Fernando for old friend Daniel Theis

The Boston Celtics are trading for old friend Daniel Theis, sending back fellow German Dennis Schroder according to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Celtics had been seeking to move the veteran floor general to achieve a better roster balance with the team having four point guards (along with Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard) on the team after dealing for San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White. The move brings back a trusted frontcourt player for the team who should slot into the rotation with ease as the club gears up for a hopefully substantial postseason run.

The Celtics are also sending out Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando in the trade, per Woj, but at least for the moment it is unclear if other players are coming back in the trade to Boston.

Boston is sending guard Dennis Schroder to the Rockets in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/4RFdjoULq3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

