Woj: Celtics trade Kris Dunn, Carsen Edwards, 2016 2nd swap for Juancho Hernangomez

The Boston Celtics have traded recently acquired point guard Kris Dunn and reserve guard Carsen Edwards and a 2026 pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for forward Juancho Hernangomez per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move would get the Celtics to the regular season roster limit of 15 players and save the Celtics $612,000 of cap space as they potentially inch towards potentially dodging the tax for a second straight season. The 6-foot-9 swingman is a career 35.1% 3-point shot who struggled a bit from beyond the arc last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, hitting only 32.7% from 3 while scoring 7.2 points and pulling down 3.9 rebounds per game.

The deal won’t be official until September 15 according to Woj due to rules preventing Dunn from being aggregated in a trade with Edwards.

Deal can’t be formally completed until September 15, when Dunn and Edwards contracts are allowed to be aggregated in the trade. https://t.co/yz6EmpOu1r — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 3, 2021

