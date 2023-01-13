Texans sign WR Jalen Camp to reserve/future contract

Reuters

An Indonesian corruption court on Thursday found businessman Benny Tjokrosaputro guilty in a stock manipulation case involving state insurance firm Asabri and fined him 5.7 trillion rupiah ($371.67 million). Tjokrosaputro was spared a jail term because he is already serving a life sentence over a separate case in 2020 linked to hundreds of millions of dollars of investment losses at another insurer Asuransi Jiwasraya, Ignatius Eko Purwanto, who led a panel of judges, said. The businessman denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer Aditya W. Santoso said there had been no decision yet on whether to appeal.