Woj: Boston Celtics trade for Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman

The Boston Celtics have made a trade, and while it was far from fireworks, it is a consequential one in that the Celtics are reportedly trading for Memphis Grizzlies big man Xavier Tillman, according to senior ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Woj, the “Celtics are sending a 2027 second (round pick) via (the Atlanta Hawks) and a 2030 second via (the Dallas Mavericks) to the Grizzlies … Boston gets Tillman, a young, versatile frontcourt player who gives them some depth for a championship run.” The deal will fill the Celtics’ last open roster spot, and could make use of part of the team’s $6.2 million traded player exception from the Grant Williams sign-and-trade.

But Boston could also elect to keep that resource untouched, should the front office have plans to use it for further moves ahead of tomorrow’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Tillman, a 25-year-old, 6-foot-8 forward with the heft to play center at 248 lbs., can rebound, pass, and defend well, and has shown flashes of an outside shot in the past. This season, he’s averaged 6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in 20.6 minutes of floor time with Memphis.

He would provide some insurance and a different look resembling the game of veteran Boston big Al Horford, particularly if Boston can help get that 3-point shot (career 26.4%) to come around.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire