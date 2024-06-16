Woike: Lakers have officially interviewed JJ Redick for head coaching job

Time is starting to run out for the Los Angeles Lakers to hire their next head coach. The 2024 NBA Draft begins on June 26, and the official start of the free agency period will commence just a few days later.

The Lakers have been slowly moving along their search process since they were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs in early May. That search took a brief and puzzling detour last week when they interviewed University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley, only to be rejected.

Now they’re back to apparently courting JJ Redick as their lead candidate. Redick has now reportedly completed a formal interview with the team.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“The Lakers hosted former player and current broadcaster JJ Redick on Saturday in their most formal interview with him to date, with multiple members of the organization speaking to the former Duke [University] star about the team’s head-coaching vacancy,” wrote Dan Woike.

Redick is currently a member of ESPN’s NBA broadcast crew. With the Boston Celtics leading the Dallas Mavericks three games to one in the NBA Finals and Game 5 set for Monday, a hire could come very soon if there is mutual interest between Redick and the Lakers.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire