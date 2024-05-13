Wofford steals Sunday matinee from Bucs in extras

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – The Terriers used a walk-off grand slam to complete a double-digit comeback against ETSU in a SoCon series finale, winning 18-14.

Vandy snaps losing streak to Vols with Sunday win

The Bucs seemed in firm control in the early stages, compiling ten unanswered runs through two and half innings. Noah Gent opened things up with a two-RBI triple, followed by a Noah Webb RBI single for a 3-0 lead after one.

Nick Iannantone started the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single of his own. Cam Sisneros blasted his 20th homer of the season, a two-run shot, upping the advantage to 6-0.

Jamie Palmese’s RBI double and two more runs from Iannantone made it an even 10-0.

Wofford responded rather quickly, starting with a pair of runs in the third frame. In the fourth, the Terriers ripped off nine more, including two long balls and four RBI from Marshall Toole. In a flash, the home team now led, 11-10.

It was a 13-10 edge for Wofford when Sisneros clubbed another home run, his second multi-homer game of the series, cutting the lead to 13-11.

Jacklin joined the home run party in the eighth in a big way. His three-run blast hurtled the Bucs back in front, 14-13. But, Toole came up with the goods in the bottom half of the frame, as an RBI double ensured this game would head to extra innings.

In the tenth, Palmese had a chance to play hero for ETSU with the bases loaded. However, the Terriers turned a tough double play to keep the score locked, 14-14.

Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Wofford in the bottom half, after which Dixon Black delivered the walk-off grand slam.

The teams combined for 32 runs on 41 hits – in a game that took nearly four hours to complete.

ETSU’s Noah Webb tied the single-game program record with six hits in the contest. He added an RBI and two runs scored to his stat line.

Joe Pennucci stuck with fifth-year senior Owen Kovacs (2-1) for the final 6.1 innings of the contest. The longtime Buc was dinged for 12 runs on as many hits, although only six of the runs were earned. He struck out five batters and walked four more on the day.

ETSU (32-17) finished the SoCon regular season slate with a record of 13-8. The Bucs will host Appalachian State on Tuesday at 3 p.m., before finishing the campaign at Miami (OH) next weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.