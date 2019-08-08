Wofford, South Carolina set for 2020 matchup
(STATS) - Wofford will end its 2020 regular season with a matchup at South Carolina in Columbia.
The meeting on Nov. 21, 2020 will come 125 years after the two in-state schools first met 1895. It will mark the 25th meeting, with South Carolina having won 17 straight games for a 20-4 series lead.
The two schools also are scheduled to meet in Columbia on Nov. 19, 2022.
Wofford has won the Southern Conference title in the last two seasons.
Scroll to continue with content