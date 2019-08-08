Wofford, South Carolina set for 2020 matchup

(STATS) - Wofford will end its 2020 regular season with a matchup at South Carolina in Columbia.

The meeting on Nov. 21, 2020 will come 125 years after the two in-state schools first met 1895. It will mark the 25th meeting, with South Carolina having won 17 straight games for a 20-4 series lead.

The two schools also are scheduled to meet in Columbia on Nov. 19, 2022.

Wofford has won the Southern Conference title in the last two seasons.