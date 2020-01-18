Wofford jets away to fast start, topples Furman 66-52

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Chevez Goodwin scored 18 points and Nathan Hoover 17 as Wofford led from wire-to-wire and knocked off Southern Conference leader Furman, 66-52 Friday night.

Trevor Stumpe, who finished with 11 points for the Terriers (12-7, 4-2) scored on a putback before the game was a minute old, kicking off a 12-0 opening run. Wofford led 34-18 at the half, holding Furman to 32% shooting in the opening period.

Storm Murphy added eight points with six assists.

Furman was scoreless for the first six minutes of the game. Noah Gurley led the Paladins (15-5, 5-2) with 15 points and Mike Bothwell added 13. Leading scorer Jordan Lyons (17.0 ppg) was held to five, all at the foul line. Lyons was 0-for-8 from the floor, including 0-for-5 from distance.

The 18 points in the first half was a season-worst for the Paladins.

Wofford matches up against VMI at home on Wednesday. Furman takes on Samford at home on Wednesday.

