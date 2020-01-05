Wofford holds off UNC Greensboro in 2OT, 98-92

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Nathan Hoover and Storm Murphy scored 17 points apiece and Wofford made its free throws down the stretch to slip past UNC Greensboro 98-92 in double overtime on Saturday.

UNC Greensboro's Keyshaun Langley hit a 3-pointer with 48 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 78. Isaiah Miller's 3-pointer for the Spartans with 18 seconds left in the first OT knotted the score at 86, forcing a second extra period.

Malik Massey's 3-pointer gave UNC Greensboro an 89-87 lead with 3:45 left to play in the second OT, but Chevez Goodwin answered with a dunk to pull the Terriers (9-6, 1-1 Southern Conference) even and Wofford used 6-of-8 free-throw shooting and a Tray Hollowell layup to stay in front.

Hollowell finished with 15 points off the bench. Goodwin added 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Ryan Larson scored 12, while reserve Isaiah Bigelow added 11 points.

Miller paced the Spartans (12-4, 2-1) with 28 points, but he made just 9 of 23 shots, including 2 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. Angelo Allegri added 19 points, Langley scored 14 and Massey pitched in with 13 points and four steals.

