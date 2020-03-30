Wofford forward Chevez Goodwin announces he's transferring to USC

Wofford forward Chevez Goodwin celebrates during a win over Chattanooga in the Southern Conference tournament on March 8. (Kathy Kmonicek / Associated Press)

For the third time in less than a week, USC hoops has welcomed another graduate transfer into the fold for next season.

Chevez Goodwin, a 6-foot-9 forward from Wofford, committed to play for Andy Enfield and the Trojans on Monday, following in the footsteps of Utah Valley wing Isaiah White and Santa Clara guard Tahj Eaddy, who announced their impending transfers to USC last week.

All three could play meaningful minutes for a team stacked with talent, but seriously lacking in experience. The Trojans will return just one member of its starting five next season, rising sophomore Ethan Anderson, while rising junior guard Elijah Weaver is the only returner with more than one season of regular playing time.

Goodwin chose USC over offers at Arkansas, Georgia, Houston and Xavier, after a season in which he led Wofford in rebounds per game (6.2). His presence on the glass could be especially valuable for the Trojans, who must bid adieu to one of the nation’s top rebounding pairs in senior Nick Rakocevic and Onyeka Okongwu, who already declared for the draft.

Goodwin is no slouch as a scorer either, tallying 11.9 points on 65% shooting with fewer than 22 minutes per game with the Terriers last season.

This isn’t the first off-season that USC has been active on the transfer market. A year ago, Enfield added three transfers to bolster a roster that was already welcoming six freshmen.

One of those transfers, Akron’s Daniel Utomi, turned out to be a key contributor on a team that was third in the Pac-12, before the remainder of the season was canceled. Another, San Jose State’s Noah Baumann, will join next season after sitting out due to NCAA transfer rules.

Adding three such transfers in one week, though, is hardly common practice. For USC, which started that week in desperate need of depth, it’s a huge win at the start of an uncertain off-season.