Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson to retire after nearly 40 years at the school

Wofford College director of athletics and former men's basketball coach Richard Johnson has announced he will retire, according to a news release sent out by the school on Thursday.

Johnson had planned for the 2022-23 academic year to be his last, but with several head coaching transitions, he stayed as athletic director. He plans on remaining in the position until a replacement is found.

"I am confident that our coaches, student-athletes and programs are poised for continued success, and with a new capital campaign in the planning phase, I believe it is best for new athletics leadership to be part of that process," said Johnson, who became athletic director in 2001.

Wofford head basketball coach-turned-basketball-coach Richard Johnson

Before his time at Wofford, Johnson served as an assistant basketball coach for nine years at The Citadel, his alma mater. He then spent 17 years as the men's basketball coach at Wofford (1985-2002). During that time, Johnson led the transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division II, then to a full change to Division I in 1997.

After being promoted to director of athletics, he spearheaded the development of several on-campus facility projects, including Russell C. King Field and Switzer Stadium in 2003, the renovations of the Richardson Physical Activities Building in 2008 and 2018, the Joe E. Taylor Athletic Building in 2009, and the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in 2017, among others.

"Richard Johnson has made an incredible impact on our college by influencing the growth and development of decades of student-athletes and coaches," Wofford President Nayef Samhat said. "I am grateful for his commitment to our college. Just as he has been for the past four decades, I know he will always be a source of support and encouragement."

Johnson is excited about retirement and what the future holds for Wofford.

"I am especially grateful for my wife, Carol, and my family. I look forward to spending a lot more time with them, even as I continue my unwavering commitment to Wofford athletics," Johnson said. "Wofford is in a terrific place, and it's positioned for even greater things. Supporting the college and its new athletics leadership will be one of my favorite pastimes in retirement, and I look forward to cheering on the Terriers for years to come."

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Wofford athletic director Richard Johnson announces retirement