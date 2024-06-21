WNY Challenger Sports acquires 3 ball fields from Allie Brandt Lanes

WNY Challenger Sports, the local sports league for people with disabilities, will cut the ribbon on its newly purchased ball fields next week.

The organization recently bought three baseball fields — approximately seven acres — behind Allie Brandt Lanes off Lincoln Avenue. The fields have long been played by both Challenger athletes and Lockport Little League.

Mark Zimmerman, who founded the non-profit in 2002, with his wife, Brenda, said the purchase from Allie Brandt Lanes ran ahead of another potential sale.

“Another company was trying to buy it and we and the Lockport Little League would not be able to use it if that happened,” he said.

Challenger Sports League Inc. provides sports programming for individuals of all ages with disabilities. The organization has been saving money for 20 years — over and above its annual operating budget of $20,000 — to buy land.

Zimmerman said the board of directors hopes the acquisition will make WNY Challenger Sports eligible for grants from area charitable foundations so that it can pursue “dream” projects such as development of a soccer field and a gymnasium for winter use. Currently, the group has been using the Salvation Army’s building on Cottage Street for volleyball.

According to John Godfrey, a district administrator for Lockport Little League, the two organizations have gotten along well, noting Challenger Sports started playing on the fields 12 years ago.

“They’re great,” he said. “They’re always happy to be able to play.”

Zimmerman said the cost to acquire the property was $150,000 plus payments on an existing $50,000 mortgage. Maintenance of the fields will be done by Lockport Little League as its payment for playing on the fields.

That will help WNY Challenger Sports save up for its next big venture, construction of a “rubberized” field on part of the Allie Brandt parking lot that Challenger Sports also bought.

Zimmerman said a rubberized field — artificial turf with small balls of rubber between the blades of grass — will cost about $2 million. It’s far better for players with wheelchairs, he said.

“It’s flat as a pancake and no divots,” he said, adding that even sand is likely to have a pothole or two, and those can bring a wheelchair to a full stop.

Presently, the closest rubberized field is in Grand Island.

Zimmerman said that’s too far to travel for people in the eastern part of Niagara County.

The ribbon cutting on the league’s new fields will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.