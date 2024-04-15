WNC high school girls soccer power rankings Week 8: Hendersonville, Roberson climb

Two marquee matchups last week led to rearranged rankings in Week 8 of the girls soccer season. The middle of the rankings is shuffled, but undefeated West Henderson stays at the top.

Here are this week's power rankings for WNC high school girls soccer.

1. West Henderson (11-0)

If a conference foe can slow the Falcons, it will likely be this week when they face the two next best teams in the Mountain 7. Senior Marianne Maxon is up to 24 goals this season after adding four more last week.

Last week: No. 1. This week: at Tuscola (Monday), vs. North Henderson (Wednesday)

2. Asheville High (8-1-2)

The Cougars still sit alone atop the Mountain Athletic Conference standings and have wins over No. 4 Roberson and No. 5 Reynolds. Sophomore Peyton Case's five goals led 11 goal scorers in two 9-0 wins last week.

Last week: No. 2. This week: at Enka (Monday), vs. Ardrey Kell (Thursday)

3. Hendersonville (8-2)

The Bearcats took the first meeting against No. 5 Brevard, 2-0, extending their win streak to eight games and giving them the upper edge in the Mountain Foothills 7 Conference race.

Last week: No. 5. This week: at R-S Central (Tuesday), vs. No. 10 Polk County (Thursday)

4. Roberson (7-4)

Roberson's free kicks proved lethal against No. 5 Reynolds in a 3-1 victory, including a 40-yard goal from senior Sarah Freeman.

Last week: No. 6. This week: at McDowell (Wednesday), vs. Ardrey Kell (Saturday)

5. Reynolds (11-3)

After dropping a road game against No. 4 Roberson, Reynolds won two games over highly touted opponents in South Carolina. The Rockets will need to beat both Asheville High and Roberson to have a shot at the Mountain Athletic Conference title.

Last week: No. 3. This week: at McDowell (Monday), vs. North Buncombe (Wednesday)

6. Brevard (12-1)

After Brevard's first loss of the year in tough fashion to Hendersonville, freshman Charley Goodwin helped the Blue Devils bounce back by scoring two goals in a 4-1 win over Polk County.

Last week: No. 4. This week: at East Rutherford (Tuesday), vs. R-S Central (Thursday), at North Buncombe (Friday)

7. Madison (9-0-1)

Madison earned a 1-0 win over then-No. 8 Asheville School behind a goal from Amber Hernandez. While the Patriots still haven't lost this year, a tie against Owen broke the winning streak to start the season.

Last week: No. 7. This week: at Mitchell (Monday)

8. Swain County (7-3)

The Maroon Devils climb a space after an open week. Junior Mya Burrows-Kurr leads the team with 19 goals and 10 assists through 10 games.

Last week: No. 9. This week: at Cherokee (Tuesday), at Blue Ridge Early College (Thursday)

9. Asheville School (5-2)

Asheville School fell one spot in the rankings after losing 1-0 to No. 7 Madison. Two of its next three games come against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee to decide who wins the Carolinas Athletic Association.

Last week: No. 8. This week: vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Tuesday)

10. Polk County (5-3-3)

After splitting its results last week, including a loss to No. 6 Brevard, Polk County didn't move in the rankings.

Last week: No. 10. This week: vs. R-S Central (Monday), vs. Patton (Tuesday), at No. 3 Hendersonville (Thursday)

