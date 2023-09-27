WNC high school football predictions for Week 7, including Reynolds at Asheville High

It’s Week 7 of the Western North Carolina high school football season, meaning the regular season is more than halfway through.

Here’s a look at the top eight WNC games this week, and our score predictions. Sports writers Evan Gerike and Zachary Huber are making the predictions.

Game of the Week

Reynolds (3-3) at Asheville High (2-3)

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Friday brings the first matchup between the Mountain Athletic Conference’s three contenders. Reynolds has faced no adversity to reach 2-0 in conference play, beating North Buncombe and Enka by a combined 101 points. Hayden Craig has thrown for 323 yards in those two games, completing all but four passes, and Tyvon Patterson has rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns. Meek Slydell struggled for Asheville High in the conference opener, but the Cougars escaped Erwin in the fourth quarter thanks to 124 yards from Kyheem Plummer.

Gerike’s prediction: Reynolds 30, Asheville High 12

Huber's prediction: Reynolds 28, Asheville High 14

Draughn (5-1) at Mitchell (6-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Mitchell's defense, led by linebackers Rylan Cooper and Jordan Riddle, is a big reason why the team has started undefeated. It has only allowed nine points per game with eight interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Draughn is averaging 37 points behind running back Nigel Dula, who has rushed for 530 yards and 11 touchdowns on 89 carries.

Gerike's prediction: Draughn 27, Mitchell 20

Huber's prediction: Mitchell 28, Draughn 24

Franklin (2-3) at Pisgah (5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Pisgah's offense came back to earth against Smoky Mountain, scoring 16 points in a nine-point victory last week. Franklin beat Tuscola in a 31-14 upset, but the Mountaineers were missing several key players such as quarterback Jed West.

The key to a Pisgah victory is for the defense spearheaded by cornerback Sawyer Belue and outside linebacker Tytus Bridges to slow down Franklin running back Addix Sutton, who ran for 186 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries last week.

Gerike's prediction: Pisgah 20, Franklin 7

Huber's prediction: Pisgah 24, Franklin 10

West Henderson (6-0) at Smoky Mountain (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

West Henderson's offense is facing its stiffest test yet. Smoky Mountain's defense has allowed 21 points in conference games against Pisgah and North Henderson, thanks to ECU commit and defensive back Da'Mare Williams and cornerback Malachi McNeely. However, no one has managed to slow down star Falcons running back Carson Dimsdale, who ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 55-0 win vs. East Henderson last week.

Gerike's prediction: West Henderson 45, Smoky Mountain 14

Huber's prediction: West Henderson 27, Smoky Mountain 10

Robbinsville (4-1) at Cherokee (4-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Coming off its first loss, Robbinsville is still one of the area’s best teams. Cuttler Adams has three games with 100 yards rushing and one with 97, a trend that should continue as the Black Knights reach Smoky Mountain play. Cherokee matches Robbinsville’s 4-1 record but without as strong of a resume. Michael Driver leads the conference in passing, but the Braves will have their hands full.

Gerike’s prediction: Robbinsville 28, Cherokee 7

Huber's prediction: Robbinsville 35, Cherokee 14

Hayesville (4-1) at Murphy (4-1)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Running back Taylor McClure has been the heart of Hayesville’s team on both sides of the ball and said he expects his numbers to increase in conference play. Hunter Stalcup rushed for 100 yards in Murphy’s first three games and 81 in the fourth but didn’t play in the Bulldogs’ Week 6 victory. If Stalcup plays against Hayesville, Murphy should hold the advantage.

Gerike’s prediction: Murphy 31, Hayesville 27

Huber's prediction: Murphy 42, Hayesville 28

Andrews (4-1) at Swain County (5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Friday

Swain County’s Joshua Collins has been a major breakout performer the last two weeks. In a 30-26 win over Tuscola, Collins rushed for 341 yards, then followed that performance up with 262 yards in a win over Madison. If that wasn’t enough, he also threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Andrews will turn to running back Dalton Rose and lineman and NC State commit Tyler West to hand the Maroon Devils their first loss.

Gerike’s prediction: Andrews 28, Swain County 23

Huber's prediction: Swain County 31, Andrews 17

Christ School (0-5) at Asheville School (2-2)

When: 1 p.m., Saturday

Christ School has played the most difficult schedule of any Western North Carolina team this season, facing multiple powerhouse programs across the East Coast. But Asheville School has played two difficult nonconference games vs. top South Carolina and Tennessee teams. The Blues have a chance to break a losing streak dating back to 2011 against their biggest rival. They pull it off behind superior efforts from quarterback Ricky Tolbert, wide receiver Hayezon Tobe and tight end Nicolas Herakovic.

Gerike's prediction: Asheville School 30, Christ School 20

Huber's prediction: Asheville School 28, Christ School 24

