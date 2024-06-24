WNC high school football 2024: Mountain 7 bold predictions, top players and games

The start of the North Carolina high school football season is a little over a month away.

The Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News are previewing the teams in the Western North Carolina area. Here is a look at the Mountain 7 3A Conference.

Three bold predictions for 2024

Pisgah wins the Mountain 7 in first season under coach Ricky Brindley

Ricky Brindley is considered one of the best coaches in WNC, but that isn't the only reason we're high on the Bears. They return several key playmakers on offense like quarterback Aaron Clark, wide receivers Sawyer Belue, Kenyon Moore and Jake Lowery and eight starters on defense. The Bears were one of the best all-around teams in WNC, scoring 31 points per game on offense and allowing 15 points per game on defense.

West Henderson remains one of the best offensive teams in WNC

Coach Paul Whitaker's team has averaged more than 40 points per game while winning Mountain 7 conference titles the past two seasons. West Henderson graduated several key playmakers like running back Carson Dimsdale and wide receivers Truitt Manuel and Diego Castro. However, they return quarterback Cade Young, who flashed great potential as a sophomore. They also got a boost when former Chase running back Da'Zion Murray transferred to Mills River this offseason.

North Henderson struggles to replicate success from 2023

The Knights came a game short of winning eight games in a season for the first time in program history in 2023. North Henderson succeeded thanks to a strong senior class of 27 players. It's hard to replace that many seniors. One of the things going for coach Jim Beatty, however, is that he returns running back Mason Gasperson.

10 key players to watch

Sawyer Belue, Pisgah, DB-WR, Sr.

Belue tallied 40 total tackles and three interceptions on defense. He added 493 receiving yards with five touchdowns on offense.

Pisgah junior defensive back Sawyer Belue lines up against Tuscola Friday night in the "Battle of Haywood County" at CE Weatherby Stadium in Waynesville, NC. Tuscola defeated Pisgah 27-10.

Aaron Clark, Pisgah, QB, Sr.

Clark passed for 1,684 yards with seven touchdowns and added 510 rushing yards while guiding Pisgah to the second round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs in 2023.

Pisgah’s Aaron Clark passes the ball in the game against North Henderson, November 3, 2023.

Gavin Langley, Tuscola, RB, Sr.

Langley rushed for 548 yards with five touchdowns on 102 carries in 2023. He ran for 72 yards with a touchdown on 17 carries in a pivotal win over Pisgah.

Tuscola’s Gavin Langley ran the ball against Smoky Mountain, October 20, 2023. Colby Rabon/Asheville Citizen-Times

Matthew Mehaffey, Pisgah, SS, Jr.

Mehaffey intercepted two passes and had 95 total tackles, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Tyler Nash, West Henderson, DL, Sr.

Nash was named All-WNC first team last season after he recorded 57 total tackles, 14 sacks, nine quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

West Henderson sophomore receiver Tyler Nash (14) and senior tight end Cameron Banks (2) look to the sidelines as the Falcons face Tuscola Friday night during the final game of the regular season at West Henderson High School in Hendersonville, NC. West defeated Tuscola 55-7.

Neil Robinson, West Henderson, DB, Sr.

Robinson had five interceptions and broke up 11 passes in 2023. He also had 22 total tackles.

Junior Neil Robinson (9) gets a interception for West Henderson Friday against Hickory High School. [PAT SHRADER/ SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-NEWS]

Addix Sutton, Franklin, RB, Jr.

Sutton rushed for 588 yards with two touchdowns on 163 carries last season. He also played on defense, finishing with 62 total tackles with one for a loss and a fumble recovery.

Franklin’s Brock Bradley hands off the ball to Addix Sutton, September 1, 2023 in the game at Swain County.

Ty Walker, Tuscola, DB, So.

Walker accumulated 78 total tackles with five for loss, a sack, an interception, three pass deflections, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in 2023.

Weston Winchester, Smoky Mountain, OL, Sr.

Winchester earned All-WNC second-team honors in 2023 after recording 15 pancake blocks last season.

Cade Young, West Henderson, QB, Jr.

Young became West Henderson's starter during the second half of the 2023 season after Jude Lyda injured his throwing arm. Young completed 69% of his passes for 1,836 yards with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

West Henderson sophomore quarterback Cade Young throws against Oak Grove Friday night in the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs at West Henderson High School in Hendersonville, NC. West defeated Oak Grove 45-24 to advance.

10 SOPHOMORES TO WATCH: 10 WNC sophomores to watch during 2024 NCHSAA football season

Five can't-miss games

Tuscola at Asheville High, Aug. 23

Tuscola and Asheville High played arguably the most entertaining game of 2023 with the Cougars besting the Mountaineers 25-22. Both teams graduated several key players but should still field strong teams this year.

Murphy at West Henderson, Sept. 6

This will be a good test for West Henderson. Murphy is always one of the best teams in the NCHSAA 1A classification. It'll be interesting to see if the Falcons' defense slows down the Bulldogs' rushing game.

Pisgah at Smoky Mountain, Sept. 20

Pisgah should win easily, but this game makes the list because it will be Brindley's first trip back to Sylva to face his old team.

West Henderson vs. Pisgah, Oct. 11

An early conference game will go a long way in determining who wins the conference.

Tuscola at Pisgah, Oct. 18

A list detailing the top games in the Mountain 7 would be incomplete without the Haywood County rivalry. This year's edition should be entertaining as Pisgah and Tuscola are among the favorites to win the conference.

Zachary Huber is a high school sports reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times-News.

