WNC high school football 2023: Mountain 7 preview, bold predictions, top games

The North Carolina high school football season is almost a month away.

The Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times News are previewing the teams in the WNC area. Here is a look at the Mountain 7 conference.

Three bold predictions for 2023

Smoky Mountain wins an outright conference for the first time in 31 years

The stars are aligning for the Mustangs. They return quarterback Jed West, running back Isaiah McNeely and wide receiver and defensive back Da’Mare Williams, making them the favorite for the conference title, which would be their first outright championship since 1992.

Pisgah bounces back after an uncharacteristic down year

The Bears had an uncanny down year, going 4-7 mainly because of injuries. Coach Brett Chappell is one of the best coaches in WNC and has quarterback Aaron Clark, along with linebacker Carter Browning and two-way standout Sawyer Belue among the returning players.

West Henderson struggles to follow up on its historic 2022 season

The Falcons lost a lot of key players that led last year’s team to the third round of playoffs for the first time since 1984. But West Henderson returns star receiver and safety Truitt Manuel and some other marquee defensive players. It still has a strong season but finishes third or fourth in the conference.

Mountain 7 watchlist

Aaron Clark, Pisgah, Jr.

Clark flashed lots of potential last season. He completed 61% of his passes for more than 1,000 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Jed West, Smoky Mountain, Sr.

West completed almost 60% of his passes for more than 2,400 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions He rushed for 902 yards with eight touchdowns.

Carson Dimsdale, West Henderson, Sr.

Dimsdale should receive more work this season 2022 quarterback Lukas Kachilo now playing at Gardner-Webb. Dimsdale rushed for more than 1,000 yards with six touchdowns.

Isaiah McNeely, Smoky Mountain, Sr.

McNeely struggled to stay healthy last season. But coaches and fans can’t forget that he rushed for over 2,000 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Truitt Manuel, West Henderson, Sr.

The NC State baseball commit is the reigning All-WNC Offensive Player of the Year after catching 93 passes for almost 1,400 yards with 27 touchdowns. As a safety on defense, he intercepted five passes, forced a fumble and broke up eight passes.

Da’Mare Williams, Smoky Mountain, Sr.

The ECU commit made 61 catches for more than 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns. He had three interceptions and forced five fumbles as a defensive back.

Stephen Brooks, Tuscola, Sr.

Brooks, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound all-state lineman, was a big reason the Mountaineers rushed for more than 3,000 yards last season.

Jacob Gibson, Franklin, Sr.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pounder is one of the Panthers’ most talented returning offensive linemen.

Carter Browning, Pisgah, Jr.

Brown accumulated over 100 tackles and four sacks in 2022.

Eben Mann, West Henderson, Sr.

Mann racked up over 100 tackles, 12 for a loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble.

Tyler Nash, West Henderson, Jr.

Nash recorded 90 total tackles, eight for a loss and two interceptions.

Sawyer Belue, Pisgah, Jr.

Belue had seven interceptions during the regular season, tied for second most in the state.

Diego Castro, West Henderson, Sr.

Castro intercepted four passes, broke up 10 more and forced a fumble. He added 84 total tackles and one for a loss.

Five must-see conference games

Smoky Mountain at Pisgah, Sept. 15

An early season matchup will go a long way in determining who wins the conference.

West Henderson at Smoky Mountain, Sept. 29

The Falcons’ 23-21 victory over the Mustangs provided lots of fireworks last year. Fans should expect another competitive game this season.

Franklin at Pisgah, Sept. 29

The Bears are looking for revenge after the Panthers won a 23-21 nail-biter in 2022.

Pisgah at Tuscola, Oct. 13

The Mountaineers snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Bears last season, needing three overtimes to win 35-34. New coach Jonathan Crompton will try to make it two in a row for Tuscola.

Franklin at West Henderson, Oct. 20

This game late in the season should help determine who finishes third and fourth in the conference.

Five must-see non-conference games

Asheville High at Tuscola, Aug. 18

Crompton has his hands full, opening the season against one of WNC’s best teams.

West Henderson at Hendersonville, Aug. 25

The Bearcats will look to get revenge against one of its Henderson County rivals.

Roberson at Smoky Mountain, Sept. 1

Coach Ricky Brindley’s team wants to avenge a 21-12 loss to the Rams last season.

Hampton (Tenn.) at Pisgah, Sept. 1

Chappell will learn a lot about his team after facing a Tennessee team that went 9-2 a year ago.

Smoky Mountain at Murphy, Sept. 8

This will be a must-see battle between two of WNC’s best.

