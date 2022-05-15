WNBPA signs on to petition calling for Brittney Griner's 'swift and safe' return from Russia

The WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) has joined an already established Change.org petition in demanding that lawmakers prioritize Brittney Griner's safe return home.

Tamryn Spruill, a journalist and author, began the "Secure Brittney Griner's Swift and Safe Return to the U.S." petition in March, after news broke that Griner was detained in Moscow. The WNBPA signed on over the weekend.

"Pay inequity has led to Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia," the petition reads. "Furthermore, as a decorated Olympian and member of an elite global sport community, Brittney’s detention must be resolved out of respect for the safety of all athletes traveling to compete internationally and the sanctity of sport.

"It is imperative that the U.S. government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home quickly and safely."

The league, its players, family and lawmakers were asked not to make noise about Griner's case out of concern she would be used as a "high-profile hostage" who Russia might use as a bargaining chip. That changed when the U.S. government classified the Phoenix Mercury center as "wrongfully detained" on May 3, and the family gave its blessing to bring attention to the case.

WNBPA, Griner's team sign on to petition

A young Phoenix Mercury fan holds up a sign "Free Brittney Griner" during a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Phoenix. Griner has been detained in Russia since Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Spruill said in an update on the petition Griner's people reached out to Change.org to be a partner on Wednesday.

"They expressed a desire to join forces — and add voices — to this movement, which my May 11 had amassed more than 120,000 signatures," Spruill wrote.

The parties giving their approval: WNBPA leadership led by president Nneka Ogwumike, Griner's legal team, Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner's wife Cherelle Griner, Change.org personnel and Spruill.

"White House and Biden Administration, we ask that you take action today – doing whatever is necessary – to bring Brittney Griner home swiftly and safely," the petition reads.

Story continues

WNBA players shared the petition on Saturday. As of 1 p.m. ET on Sunday it had more than 132,000 signatures.

We have joined forces with https://t.co/j1BeOHAn81 and we issue the following call to action for everyone to sign the petition to secure BG’s safe and swift return home. #WeAreBG https://t.co/HVvBOBLspE https://t.co/TyN69aqqKi — Sami Whitcomb (@SamBam32) May 14, 2022

The WNBPA nor the WNBA brought much attention to the case before the change in status that led to her case being under the "Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs" state department. After Russia invaded Ukraine and American stars began to leave the country to return home, the WNBA was criticized for not sharing that Griner had been detained weeks earlier. The news was later broken by the New York Times.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told TIME that was how they had been told to handle it.

If you talk to any expert around this type of matter, we’re following their guidance to a tee. We’ve met with a variety of government officials, and that’s the guidance they were giving us. Now it’s shifted a little bit with this positive development of her case being transferred. That’s why you’re seeing us and teams and players out there a little bit more. We’re not experts on this. We’re running a sports league.

WNBA players keep BG top of mind

All 12 courts have a "BG 42" decal and players noted Griner's absence in the leadup to tipoff on Friday, May 6. Washington Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud read a statement on behalf of the team after their opening night win.

Players have continued to make noise about Griner. Breanna Stewart, who has won two Olympic gold medals with Griner, shares a post every day noting how long Griner has been "wrongfully detained." It is 87 days on Sunday. The Seattle Storm star has called for ESPN to put a count on its website, a daily post on social accounts and space on the ticker noting the time.

South Carolina's Dawn Staley, who coached the two at the Tokyo games this past summer, issued a similar challenge to all networks on Friday.

"Fighting to get BG home is investing in women's sports," Stewart wrote on Saturday. She wore a Griner jersey to the game in Phoenix last week. After being placed in health and safety protocols and unable to play, she posted photos as her own "fit check."

The union for the U.S. women's national soccer team players has also updated the number of days consistently on its Twitter account. it also called for a resolution "out of respect for the safety of all atheltes traveling to compete internationally."

We know that pay inequity has led to Brittney Griner’s wrongful detention in Russia. As a decorated Olympian & member of an elite global sport community, her detention must be resolved out of respect for the safety of all athletes traveling to compete internationally #WeAreBG — USWNT Players (@USWNTPlayers) May 15, 2022

People have urged supports to call or write the White House and their respective representatives daily on Griner's behalf.

Griner's pre-trial detention was extended by a month at a hearing held on Friday outside of Moscow. Russian officials are expected to continue their legal process while negotiations proceed within the U.S. government and with an outside source in negotiator Bill Richardson. Russia is looking to exchange Griner for convicted arms trafficker Viktor Bout, several state-owned media outlets reported on Friday.