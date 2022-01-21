WNBPA hints at expansion: 'You fly to Nashville, Toronto and the Bay Area, too, right?'

The WNBA is already in 12 cities, but the players union wants more. The WNBPA hinted at the league expanding to three cities in a tweet to Delta Air Lines on Friday.

The union responded to a tweet prompt from Delta asking, "Name a city that changed your life." The union listed off all the cities that currently host WNBA teams and then asked, "You fly to Nashville, Toronto and the Bay Area too, right?"

just confirming you fly to Nashville, Toronto, and the Bay Area too, right? #BetOnWomen #ExpandTheLeague — WNBPA (@TheWNBPA) January 21, 2022

The Bay Area and Nashville showed interest in bringing WNBA teams to their areas. A group of Bay Area businesspeople put together a bid for a WNBA team in October. A Nashville group spoke about the possibility in November, though that group may have changed its focus to attracting a professional women's soccer team instead. Research suggests Nashville could support a professional women's team.

Rumors of a Toronto bid popped up in 2019, but there hasn't been much progress on that front. Drake and Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse have expressed support for a WNBA team in Toronto.

"I think it'd be great. I think Toronto should have a team...This is a golden age, the number of people playing, the amount of talent pouring out." - Nick Nurse on WNBA team in Toronto. "I imagine it'd be wildly successful."



I concur. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) November 3, 2021

WNBA commissioner wants the league to expand

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has made it clear she wants to expand the league in the coming years. Engelbert told ESPN in October the league wants to add more teams and owners in the next five years.

"We're doing all that data mining now," she said. "I suspect by next summer or this time next year, in our 26th season, we'll be talking about the number of teams and a list of where."

Engelbert said the league wants to expand to cities that have shown support for women's teams.

The WNBPA believes Nashville, Toronto and the Bay Area would be the ideal choices. It may be some time for those cities to secure a team, but the WNBPA's tweet suggests league expansion could happen sooner than anyone thinks.