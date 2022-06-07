WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks fire Derek Fisher as head coach, general manager

Derek Fisher argues a call during a game in May.

Derek Fisher is out as the Los Angeles Sparks' head coach and general manager.

On Tuesday, the Sparks announced that they have parted ways with Fisher after a 5-7 start in his fourth season as head coach.

"The Sparks and I have mutually agreed to part ways as I shift my focus back to pursuing other opportunities and private endeavors," Fisher said in a press release.

Sparks' Assistant Coach Fred Williams will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season.

"On behalf of our ownership group, I want to thank Derek for his efforts and contributions to the Sparks franchise," Managing Partner Eric Holoman said. "We wish him the best moving forward. I have full confidence in Fred Williams to step into the role of interim head coach, bringing a wealth of experience leading WNBA teams.”

Fisher was named the Sparks head coach in December 2018 and was named the general manager of the organization in December 2021. Over three-plus seasons, Fisher lead the Sparks to a 54-46 regular season record and two playoff appearances, where they went 1-4.

The Sparks are currently in 8th place in the WNBA standings.

“I want to thank the LA Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players, and fans for the opportunity they have afforded me over the last four years as a part of this historic franchise,” Fisher said. "Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”

In addition to his stint with the Sparks, Fisher also served as the head coach of the NBA's New York Knicks from 2014-2016. He won five NBA titles playing with the Lakers.

Williams has more than 30 years worth of coaching experience. Before joining the Sparks as an assistant in 2019, he served as the head coach of the Dallas Wings (formerly known as the Tulsa Shock) from 2014-2018, where he worked with Liz Cambage, who joined the Sparks this season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Derek Fisher fired as WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks head coach, GM