Advertisement

WNBA's DiJonai Carrington talks underrated Sun team and key factors behind success

NBC Sports Chicago

WNBA reporter Khristina Williams talks to DiJonai Carrington about her journey to the “W,” key factors behind the Sun’s success and how she and the team are embracing the underrated role.

WNBA's DiJonai Carrington talks underrated Sun team and key factors behind success originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago