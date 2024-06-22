- WNBA's DiJonai Carrington talks underrated Sun team and key factors behind successWNBA reporter Khristina Williams talks to DiJonai Carrington about her journey to the “W,” key factors behind the Sun’s success and how she and the team are embracing the underrated role.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/wnba-dijonai-carrington-underrated-connecticut-sun/1746906/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">WNBA's DiJonai Carrington talks underrated Sun team and key factors behind success</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em>2:57Now PlayingPaused
Sparks rookie Cameron Brink goes one-on-one with WNBA reporter Khristina Williams to discuss being named to Team USA's 3x3 women's basketball squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Round 3 of the entertaining midwest matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever is slated as the most expensive WNBA game on record, according to TickPick, a second-hand ticket marketplace
USA Basketball announced a 12-person roster in advance of Paris. The list is full of accolades, but missing the WNBA's newest star.
- Sandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones on the Liberty's win over previously undefeated SunPlaying without injured point guard Courtney Vandersloot and having to face the undefeated Connecticut Sun on the road, the Liberty used a big fourth quarter to hand the Sun their first loss of the season 82-75. Head coach Sandy Brondello says Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones led the way, combining for 46 points to help pull off the big win.11:59Now PlayingPaused
- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
University of Connecticut men's basketball head coach Dan Hurley says he will remain with the Huskies.
While managing to average close to a triple double through the first two games of the NBA Finals, Jayson Tatum still hears the critics who are focused on his scoring (averaging 17 points). Tatum responds to the focus on his shooting and how he is staying focused.
