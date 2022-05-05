Which WNBA veteran will make the biggest impact in their last season?

Yahoo Sports WNBA writer Cassandra Negley and Just Women's Sports' Hannah Withiam examine what kind of impact players in their possible last seasons in the league will make.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: There are a lot of veterans who are closer to the end of their careers then to the beginning. Who are you focused on watching this season because it could be their last?

HANNAH WITHIAM: It's funny. Sylvia Fowles, I guess, is the only one who's officially said it's her last season. Diana Taurasi with the comment last week saying she could-- she could stretch herself to play for a while, so we'll see.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Yeah, suddenly she's like, OK, let's go another five years.

HANNAH WITHIAM: Right? Right? Which doesn't surprise me. I could see Diana playing for as long as she wants. But Sue Bird also hasn't officially said whether it's her last year, but I think I'd be surprised if it's not. She signed a one-year deal on a veteran minimum, which, first of all is, I think we need to pause on because the fact that she's playing on a $74,000 salary as one of the best players in the league is pretty stunning, but clearly she's going for one more run at a championship with the Storm.

So this is just-- not only am I watching Sue Bird's last season but I think I'm watching this Storm team and whether they can put it together for one more championship with this core. Because you see Breanna Stewart signed a one-year deal as well. She took that visit with the Liberty in free agency and she's from Syracuse. I think a lot of people have rumored her to-- Yeah? Shout out to Syracuse. That's right. Have rumored her to have interest in playing for the Liberty one day.

So the fact she signed that one-year deal is pretty, perhaps, pretty telling. So we'll see if they can make one more run this year and complete that. I mean, I think you can call the Storm a dynasty. This would be their third championship with that core.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: I'm really excited to see Sylvia Fowles in her final year. I love the Syls Final Ride Campaign. You and I were just in Minneapolis so we got to see the love for Minnesota and women's basketball and the Lynx. I went to a bar down the street from Target Center and all of the guys were talking about the Lynx and Cheryl Reeve and this is like the final player of their core to leave them, which I think for, like, kind of my age group you think of the WNBA, you think of the Lynx. So it'll be a really emotional season to watch her leave.

HANNAH WITHIAM: Yeah, it's going to be-- I mean, they could also make her run of the championship, so how about that story if Sylvia Fowles were able to pull that off in her last year. And she's still playing at a high.

CASSANDRA NEGLEY: Talking about Sylvia Fowles, in case anyone does not know, she has a mortuary science degree. She wants to be a funeral home director, which I've always found super interesting.

HANNAH WITHIAM: One of my favorite fun facts.

