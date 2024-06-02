WNBA upgrades hard hit on Caitlin Clark, fines Angel Reese for media violation

The first WNBA matchup between rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese was memorable for both, but not for the best of reasons.

Clark was the recipient of a hard foul late in the third quarter, when Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter blindsided Clark and shoulder-checked her from behind on an inbounds play. Referees initially called the collision a common foul, but on Sunday the league office reviewed the play and upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 1 on Carter.

Fever head coach Christie Sides called the play "unacceptable," a sentiment echoed by the team's GM, Lin Dunn, who said the practice of opponents targeting Clark "needs to stop!"

There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop! The league needs to “ cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT who this league is!! https://t.co/jI0xgTPfrC — Chalk Talk (@LD_ChalkTalk) June 1, 2024

"I wasn't expecting that," said Clark after the Fever's 71-70 win. "But it's just, 'Respond, calm down and let your play do the talking.' It is what it is."

As for Carter, she refused to comment after the game, telling reporters, "I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions."

Carter later did post a response on Threads, apparently in reference to Clark, that said, "beside three point shooting what does she bring to the table man" with a cryling/laughing emoji.

The game marked the first professional matchup between Clark and Reese, the former LSU star, after the pair faced off in the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons. Clark finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Reese had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Reese received some criticism on social media during the game, as she celebrated on the Sky bench just moments after Carter made contact with Clark. It is unclear, however, what Reese was celebrating in that moment.

Reese did not make herself available after the game to reporters, for which she received a $1,000 fine. The league also fined the Sky $5,000 for Reese's violation of the WNBA media policy.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WNBA upgrades hit on Caitlin Clark, fines Angel Reese on media policy