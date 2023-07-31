WNBA Twitter shows support for Brittney Griner during absence from Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Saturday that star center Brittney Griner will take time off “to focus on her mental health.” Griner did not play in the Mercury’s 104-85 loss to the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

The statement said: “Mercury center Brittney Griner will not travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip to Chicago and Indiana to focus on her mental health. The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return.”

Mercury center Brittney Griner will not travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip to Chicago and Indiana (July 30-August 1) to focus on her mental health. The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return. — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 29, 2023

In April, Griner participated in her first press conference since being released from a Russian prison where she was wrongfully detained. She shared she has no desire to play overseas again.

Griner made headlines in 2022 when she was unlawfully detained in Russia on her way to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg. Griner had played in Russia since 2014 to supplement her WNBA income.

While she is only expected to be out from July 30-Aug. 1, the timeline for her return has not been announced. When the statement was released, social media supporters flooded the Mercury’s timeline with messages of support and love for Griner.

Sending love & prayers to BG🙏🏽💜🧡 https://t.co/ZR2eNcn7Sn — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) July 29, 2023

Fully support Brittney Griner in her journey to be her best self. Prioritizing mental health takes guts. Sending light and love. #WNBA https://t.co/zU6ZrTEJ8l — Meghan Hall (@TheMeghanHall) July 29, 2023

Breaking: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (mental health) will miss the next 2 games. Hope all is well 🙏🏾#WNBA pic.twitter.com/gF5EQvaI6N — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) July 29, 2023

take your time BG! 🤞🏾 https://t.co/p9Dyl30nxh — Lo Dreher ✨ (@BiggggLo_) July 29, 2023

Wishing BG all the best https://t.co/gkqFx1H1JF — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) July 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire