WNBA Twitter reacts to Sylvia Fowles’ No. 34 jersey retirement

Sunday was the jersey retirement of Sylvia Fowles, who was part of the Minnesota Lynx’s championship teams in 2015 and 2017. Fowles averaged 15.7 points and a WNBA-record 9.8 rebounds per game in a 15-year career with Chicago and Minnesota. In 2021, she was named one of the top 25 WNBA players of all time. Her last eight seasons were spent with the Lynx.

Fowles retired from basketball in 2022, but her legacy in the sport continues to grow. In a tribute video about her jersey retirement, she was described as a sassy player who was sweet as pie.

Fowles was one of the most dominant post players to ever play in the WNBA. A few of her accolades include:

WNBA champion (2015, 2017)

WNBA Finals MVP (2015, 2017)

WNBA Most Valuable Player (2017)

WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2011, 2013, 2016, 2021)

All-WNBA first team (2010, 2013, 2017)

All-WNBA second team (2011, 2012, 2016, 2021)

WNBA All-Defensive first team (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021)

WNBA All-Defensive second team (2008, 2014)

WNBA All-Rookie team (2008)

WNBA All-Star Game (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021)

WNBA’s career leader in rebounds (3,712) and FG% (59.7)

Set WNBA single-season records for rebounds (404), defensive rebounds (282) and rebounds per game (11.9) in 2018

Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021)

FIBA World Championship gold medalist (2010)

Here’s what social media had to say about Fowles’ jersey retirement.

once in a lifetime player. once in a lifetime person. THE ONE & ONLY, SYLVIA FOWLES. pic.twitter.com/zU7uD7oG6r — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) June 12, 2023

On and off the court perfection. A wonderful player and an even better human. From the way you pour into the community and youth bb like @MiamiSuns to your success in the @WNBA and championships with the @minnesotalynx, @SylviaFowles you are forever ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/yH061oguih — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) June 11, 2023

Two WNBA championships, two Finals MVPs, a WNBA MVP and 4 Defensive Player of the Year awards–but none of it compares to the number of lives @sylviafowles has touched. Congrats, Sylvia, for being one of the game’s most dominant and heartfelt players and for your #34 jersey… pic.twitter.com/bxVH1HeALa — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 12, 2023

This whole ceremony has me in my feels!!!!! #SylviaFowles #Lynx — The Real Terrika 💙💛 (@SheKnowsSports) June 12, 2023

.@twin1532 complains that Sylvia Fowles "stole a lot of rebounds from me" pic.twitter.com/kXE1JD9zvB — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 12, 2023

Love You @SylviaFowles I hope you got all your flowers sis and know you are loved and appreciated🫶🏾🙏🏾 👑🖤 https://t.co/mv66qkis7r — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) June 12, 2023

Watching Sylvia Fowles’ jersey retirement in person yesterday was so special To hear all of the amazing words spoken not only about her passion for the game but her character was everything 💙 pic.twitter.com/b3tHd2RkcW — Bri Lewerke (@brilewerke) June 12, 2023

To conclude the jersey retirement ceremony, the Minnesota Lynx announce that beginning in the 2024 season they'll award annually one Lynx player with the "Sylvia Fowles Altruism Award" to honor her selflessness, kindness, humanitarianism, authenticity, connection and inspiration. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) June 12, 2023

The love for @SylviaFowles tonight is real pic.twitter.com/JHdARms7xB — Bob Starkey (@CoachBobStarkey) June 11, 2023

How can you not love Sylvia Fowles! She exudes so much happiness and joy around the world. We are grateful to have witnessed her HOF career from college to the W #WNBATwitter pic.twitter.com/sIKFFJ8anB — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) June 11, 2023

