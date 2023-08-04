WNBA Twitter reacts to Diana Taurasi hitting 10,000-point milestone

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi hit a milestone that no other player in the WNBA has ever reached. Taurasi is the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points. She only needed 18 points to hit the milestone and instead, she dropped 42 points in the Mercury’s 91-71 win over the Atlanta Dream.

With those 42 points, it is the most she’s scored during regulation in a game and her fourth 40-point game in her career. She is also the oldest player with a 40-point game in WNBA history, passing Cynthia Cooper (36 years, 124 days) in 1999, as per ESPN Stats and Info. The only player in NBA history with a 40-point game at age 40 or older is Michael Jordan, who did it in 2003 with the Washington Wizards.

“I’m really thankful to the game of basketball,” Taurasi said. “It’s what I love. It’s my passion and it makes me feel good every single day. I can’t wait for all of the good things to come – not only for this team but for the WNBA in the future.”

See what Twitter had to say about the achievement.

The moment Diana Taurasi entered the 10,000 points club 🔥🙌 pic.twitter.com/m2ue4oWxUX — ESPN (@espn) August 4, 2023

Diana Taurasi did it 10,000 points love her or hate her, you gotta respect it — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) August 4, 2023

She has done it. Diana Taurasi has closed to within 1,000 points of 11,000. #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) August 4, 2023

Diana Taurasi what a LEGEND. Women’s basketball wouldn’t be what it is without her. Proud to have shared the court and be apart of this historic night. Reached 10k and had a 42 point night! It’s giving AMAZING!! 🍾🏆 — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) August 4, 2023

Of all the 10,000 points, why did we have to play DT when she scored it?! 😩 congrats to the UConn legend Diana Taurasi on Greatness 🥳 #BleedBlue — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) August 4, 2023

Diana Taurasi is the oldest player with a 40-point game in WNBA history, passing Cynthia Cooper (36 years-124 days) in 1999. The only player in NBA history with a 40-point-game at age 40 or older is Michael Jordan as a Wizard in 2003. pic.twitter.com/XaX95iefsH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 4, 2023

10K for DT. What a moment for Diana Taurasi, her family and friends, the @PhoenixMercury, the X-Factor, the @WNBA. 😊 — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 4, 2023

Congratulations to Diana Taurasi on setting the monumental record of 10,000 points scored in the WNBA—cementing her place as the most accomplished professional athlete in Phoenix sports history. 🐐🏀 https://t.co/4IqxK6HMqr — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) August 4, 2023

1️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Diana Taurasi is the first WNBA player ever with 10K career points 🐐 pic.twitter.com/CFlXj1q9ua — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire