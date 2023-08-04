WNBA Twitter reacts to Diana Taurasi hitting 10,000-point milestone

Alex Sinatra
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi hit a milestone that no other player in the WNBA has ever reached. Taurasi is the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career points. She only needed 18 points to hit the milestone and instead, she dropped 42 points in the Mercury’s 91-71 win over the Atlanta Dream.

With those 42 points, it is the most she’s scored during regulation in a game and her fourth 40-point game in her career. She is also the oldest player with a 40-point game in WNBA history, passing Cynthia Cooper (36 years, 124 days) in 1999, as per ESPN Stats and Info. The only player in NBA history with a 40-point game at age 40 or older is Michael Jordan, who did it in 2003 with the Washington Wizards.

“I’m really thankful to the game of basketball,” Taurasi said. “It’s what I love. It’s my passion and it makes me feel good every single day. I can’t wait for all of the good things to come – not only for this team but for the WNBA in the future.”

