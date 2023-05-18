WNBA Twitter reacts to Alexis Morris’ comments about veterans and roster spots

Alexis Morris was drafted No. 22nd overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2023 WNBA draft coming off a national championship with LSU. She was in the league for one month before being waived by the Sun.

She recently shared her thoughts on the difficulty of transitioning from college to the pros.

“This is for the colleges and institutions: In order to grow the league, you have to prep the players for what’s to come,” Morris said. “In order to do that, you have to watch the league, you have to see the style of play, the systems that they’re running so that the adjustment and the transition for women college players to the WNBA won’t be so difficult.”

Alexis Morris shared her thoughts on how college programs can help prepare athletes for the next level. (via @AlexisMorrisWBB) pic.twitter.com/DLSuvn7nDh — espnW (@espnW) April 30, 2023

However, after being cut by the Sun, she shared some additional insights into her mentality on the league. While her underlying premise seems to be that the WNBA needs to expand rosters, her tweets have caused a bit of a controversy on social media. Her tweets seem to have since been taken down, but a Twitter user took screenshots before they were deleted.

for those wondering what people on #WNBATwitter are alluding to: alexis morris @AlexisMorrisWBB shared some thoughts on the wnba — pic.twitter.com/eIhonIHHHd — biddy (@queercroissant) May 17, 2023

Here are what users on social media had to say about the Tweets:

I hope somebody is looking out for Alexis Morris to understand what she’s doing isn’t exactly going to entice teams who need a guard to want her. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 17, 2023

I don't know much, but I know that dissing WNBA vets when you're trying to make your way into league and as an unproven pro probably isn't the way to go. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) May 17, 2023

As someone who’s been cut several, and I mean SEVERAL😂, times…it’s tough & not a great feeling, but it doesn’t mean it has to be the end of your career. Grind, have a chip on your shoulder, and work to get back. — Sydney Colson (@SydJColson) May 18, 2023

If Alexis Morris does make a WNBA team, she’s going to wish she hadn’t. Those old timers are going to wreck her all game, every game. And they’re going to love doing it. #wnbatwitter pic.twitter.com/lf1jyzFMLt — A Big Lump With Knobs (@AlpineAddiction) May 18, 2023

alexis morris about to tweet herself into nonexistence — Camber (@cambermc) May 17, 2023

I don’t think Alexis Morris meant any disrespect. She obviously speaking from a place of hurt. — Sasha Williams (@SashaVicW) May 18, 2023

Alexis Morris over there possibly ruining her chances of getting picked up by an WNBA team cuz she won’t log out of Twitter smh — Dee Dee (@DeeLashay11) May 17, 2023

Why do I feel like college coaches will be using Alexis Morris as a “what not to do to get a spot in the WNBA” lesson come next semester. #wnba — Katie (@CommunityKeb) May 17, 2023

Alexis Morris not wrong, what’s the point of having a draft and waiving the new ppl ?? Some of those ppl hv been playing for as long as I’ve been alive! — (っ◔◡◔)っ ♥ KELLIANA ♥ (@KelChristieanna) May 18, 2023

People think people are upset because Alexis Morris is venting her frustrations, nope that’s not it. It’s what she’s saying in regards to vets like they owe her something. Earn your keep like everyone else. #wnba — TalksWithJae (@eccentricsole) May 18, 2023

Folks are willingly missing the point about what #AlexisMorris said I can name at least 6 players right now on a new team every year for the last five years, they are sucking up rosters spot and you wonder why rookies that are drafted are upset. Let these young bulls get theirs — Candace Nicole (@Candace__Nicole) May 18, 2023

Alexis Morris is hurt. But, given larger rosters and franchise expansions don't seem on the cards, there may be a conversation to be had around shortening the length of time players can remain in the league to allow for new blood…#WNBATwitter #WNBA pic.twitter.com/FWNtAzrlQW — AM🖤DI (@KeloidKrown) May 18, 2023

Be clear #AlexisMorris is right but she is wrong at the same time gotta do it correctly — Candace Nicole (@Candace__Nicole) May 18, 2023

Wow… I missed the whole conversation about vets and rookies. I have a couple take aways 💭 1. People need to watch the WNBA more

2. Only 2% of college athletes go pro

3. If you’re new here and looking for a team… google #AtlantaDream — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) May 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire