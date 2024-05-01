WNBA ticket sales on StubHub are up 93%. Chicago Sky among top in-demand teams

CHICAGO — The wave of incoming rookies such as Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso and the return of popular players A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces have led to unprecedented demand for WNBA games on one of the world’s largest ticket resale platforms.

StubHub announced that its sales for WNBA games were up 93% compared with last season. The increase followed StubHub’s record sales for the women’s NCAA Tournament and the 2023 WNBA Finals, spokesperson Adam Budelli said.

According to StubHub, the sales of Chicago Sky have tripled from last season. The team also finished fifth among the top in-demand WNBA teams.

As expected, games featuring Indiana Fever No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark are easily the season’s best-sellers. StubHub says the 10 best-selling games of the season are Indiana Fever away games, except one Las Vegas Aces game.

Clark’s first outing against the college rival Reese is the fourth best-selling game of the yet-to-be-played WNBA season. A VIP courtside seat for the game is listed at $2,498; the cheapest ticket for resale is $363.

Leaguewide, the highest ticket demand was for the Aces, who host three top 10-selling games.

The Sky’s preseason begins Saturday on the road against the Minnesota Lynx. The Sky will host their first preseason home game on Tuesday, May 7, against the New York Liberty. The regular-season home opener at Wintrust Arena will be on Saturday, May 25, against the Connecticut Sun.

