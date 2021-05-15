WNBA teams sit out national anthem during season openers
The return of the WNBA for its 25th season meant that teams would once again navigate how to handle the national anthem. Some opted to just not be on the court.
Players for the New York Liberty, Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and Los Angeles Sparks all stayed off the floor as the anthem was played on Friday:
Players from the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever remained in the tunnel for the national anthem.
Getting ready for the starting line ups now. #WNBATwitter #WNBA #CountIt pic.twitter.com/DqfNgpwzD1
— Erica L. Ayala (@elindsay08) May 14, 2021
The Phoenix Mercury decide to wait out the national anthem in the tunnel. #Lynx pic.twitter.com/BLQHWHuruo
— Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) May 15, 2021
The Sparks and Wings both vacated the floor for the playing of the national anthem, if you're wondering about how WNBA players are treating that pregame tradition this season.
— Mirjam Swanson (@MirjamSwanson) May 15, 2021
It's not surprising to see the majority of WNBA teams continue to protest during the national anthem, or at least ignore it. The most socially conscious league in sports saw widespread protests during the anthem last year in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, and Seattle Storm star Sue Bird recently said the players' union was still figuring out how to address it this season, per Erica Ayala.
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner called for the anthem to simply not be played during games after being one of many players to sit out the playing of the song.
The protests figure to continue on Saturday, when four more teams, including Bird's Storm, begin their season.
