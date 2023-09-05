Which WNBA teams have already clinched a playoff spot?

Five teams have clinched a 2023 WNBA playoff spot with just a week remaining in the regular season. The playoffs begin on Sept. 13 and eight teams will compete for a spot in the finals.

Thus far the Indiana Fever, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury have officially been eliminated. There are three more spots available in the playoffs and four teams are battling it out including the Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics, Los Angeles Sparks and Chicago Sky.

The regular season ends on Sept. 10 with player awards being announced starting on Sept. 11. The first round of the playoffs is a best-of-three series. The semifinal round consists of a best-of-five series with the finals mirroring the semifinal format.

The five teams that have already qualified for the playoffs:

Las Vegas Aces

Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 32-6

New York Liberty

Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 30-7

Connecticut Sun

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 25-12

Dallas Wings

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
Record: 20-17

Minnesota Lynx

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Record: 19-19

